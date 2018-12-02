Gov. Ige to be sworn in to second term Monday, Green to take on Lt. Gov. role

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige and Lt. Governor-Elect Josh Green will be inaugurated Monday.
A ceremony will be held at the State Capitol rotunda. A musical prelude will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the program to follow at 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Ige will be sworn in for his second term as governor of the state of Hawaii at noon. Josh Green’s swearing-in will follow.
Stay with Hawaii News Now for continuing coverage of the inauguration. Be sure to like Hawaii News Now on Facebook to catch a live stream of the event.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.