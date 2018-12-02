Gov. Ige to be sworn in to second term Monday, Green to take on Lt. Gov. role

By HNN Staff | December 2, 2018 at 11:12 AM HST - Updated December 2 at 11:12 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige and Lt. Governor-Elect Josh Green will be inaugurated Monday.

A ceremony will be held at the State Capitol rotunda. A musical prelude will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the program to follow at 11:30 a.m.

Gov. Ige will be sworn in for his second term as governor of the state of Hawaii at noon. Josh Green’s swearing-in will follow.

