Four DOCARE officers honored for saving a man’s life at the Keehi Small Boat Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) officers were recognized for saving a man’s life earlier this year.
In July, officers Jason Lee, Woodley Harrington, Patrick Chong-Tim and Vance Lime were at the Keehi Small Boat Harbor when they were able revive an unconscious, lifeless man.
"They immediately began performing CPR on the man and by the time emergency services workers arrived on the scene the man’s pulse had been revived. They were credited by EMS for saving his life,” DOCARE Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla said.
Redulla presented the officers with certificates during ceremonies at the conclusion of a graduation for officers who trained at the new DOCARE Law Enforcement Academy.
Redulla added that life-saving is the highest of traditions in the law enforcement profession and it exemplifies protecting the public.
