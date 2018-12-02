During the ‘season of giving back,’ volunteers tidy up a Honolulu school

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of keiki and their parents got up bright and early on Saturday to give back to their community.
They were among more than 100 volunteers who got down and dirty at community work day at Queen Kaahumanu Elementary School.
Volunteers beautified the Honolulu campus by painting, gardening and raking leaves.
“During the busy holiday season, we’re reminded that it’s also the season of giving back,” said Cindy Yun-Kim, principal of Queen Kaahumanu Elementary School.
The elementary school was the seventh and final campus clean-up as part of an initiative by Kaiser Permanente.
Kaiser Permanente seeks to support healthy learning environments by restoring and improving safety on school campuses.
Earlier this year, Kaiser Permanente hosted clean-ups at Moanalua High School and Kalaheo High School.
