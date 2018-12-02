Crowds gather for the Honolulu City Lights parade to ring in the holiday season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The annual Honolulu City Lights celebration officially started the Christmas season with aloha and good cheer Saturday evening.
Crowds lined South King Street to catch a glimpse of the more than 50 units that participated in the parade.
Ahead of the parade, Phyllis Spence was taking in the views of her first island Christmas.
Spence, who is visiting from Wellington, Florida with her ohana, said the festivities and decorations are "so gorgeous, I don’t want to go back. I love it here in Hawaii.”
Tehani Keohuloa drove in from Kapolei with her friend, Brandi, for the parade.
Keohuloa says her favorite part of the celebrations is the “lighting of the Christmas tree and taking pictures by all the decorations.”
Around 6 p.m. Mayor Kirk Caldwell brought a little girl and other keiki onstage to help him light the massive Christmas tree fronting Honolulu Hale.
After the towering tree was illuminated, the parade officially began from River Street.
Marchers, floats, bands and other participants made their way through Downtown, past Honolulu Hale and ended the parade near Kawaihao Street.
The Honolulu City Lights will remain up until New Years Day.
