2 Big Island lots are up for sale for $1 apiece, but there’s a catch

KAPEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two vacant lots in the Kapehu area are up for sale for just $1 plus the cost for legal documents and other incidental costs.
But there’s a catch — only former Hamakua Sugar Company plantation workers and some surviving family members are eligible to apply.
The lots, which are owned by the nonprofit Kapehu Neighborhood Corporation, will be awarded based on seniority of employees at the sugar company.
Seniority will be determined based on an International Longshore and Warehouse Union seniority list dated Mar. 5, 1993 and a “pecking order” will be established by KNC.
Those former employees with high seniority, who do not own a house or property, will be given priority.
However, all Hamakua Sugar union members who worked on Mar. 5, 1993 or their surviving family members are eligible and welcome to apply.
Eligible faimly members include surviving spouses, daughters, sons and legally-adopted family members.
KNC says it will cover the cost of clearing the trees and the cost of surveying the lot.
The meeting will be held on Sunday Dec. 2 at 1:00 p.m. at the ILWU Local 142 Hawaii office in Hilo, which is located at 100 W. Lanikaula Street.
At the meeting, leaders will explain the “pecking order," requirements for purchasers and the final sale price for each lots.
Application forms for the lots will be available at Sunday’s meeting.
