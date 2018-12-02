Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to have ankle surgery

Coach says Tagovailoa has a high ankle sprain.

By HNN Staff | December 2, 2018 at 9:15 AM HST - Updated December 2 at 9:37 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will have surgery on his right ankle and recovery is expected to take about two weeks.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban tells ESPN that Tagovailoa has a high ankle sprain and will have it scoped. He says recovery time for most of his players for this procedure has typically been “a two-week deal.”

Saban is hoping Tagovailoa will be back by the time No. 1 Alabama starts practice for the Orange Bowl semifinal game against No. 4 Oklahoma on Dec. 29.

Tagovailoa hurt his right ankle when an offensive lineman stepped on it in the fourth quarter of the Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 6 Georgia. The Heisman Trophy candidate was helped off the field and didn’t return to the game.

