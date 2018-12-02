Alabama defeats Georgia in SEC title game, 35-28; Tagovailoa exits game injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This year, it wasn’t Tua Tagovailoa with the Cinderella story in the second half against Georgia.
Instead, the Alabama Crimson Tide was led by a familiar face in an unforgettable 35-28 comeback win over the Bulldogs in the SEC title game.
Tagovailoa was hit consistently by an aggressive Bulldogs defense all game long. In the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa threw an errant throw but had his right ankle stepped on by one of his offensive lineman, rolling his ankle in the process. He did not return to the game.
Instead, former Crimson Tide starter Jalen Hurts, who was unseated by Tagovailoa in last year’s national championship game against Georgia, came off the bench and led the comeback with his arm and his legs.
While Tagovailoa returned to the Alabama sideline after waving off the car to the locker room from the medical tent, he was seen limping on the sideline while congratulating Hurts and his teammates on the win.
Tagovailoa’s status moving forward is currently unknown, but it appears that the Crimson Tide offense is still in good hands with or without the Honolulu native under center with Hurts available.
