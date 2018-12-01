'A patriot and humble servant’: Leaders near and far remember former President George H.W. Bush

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Leaders around the world are remembering former President George H.W. Bush.
The 41st president died Friday night at his Houston home. He was 94 years old.
The Bush family released this statement:
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump also released a statement on Bush’s death.
“Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service to be, in his words, ‘a thousand points of light’ illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world," the president and first lady said.
Meanwhile, Barack Obama said America “lost a patriot and humble servant."
Former Vice President Al Gore said Bush “leaves behind an American legacy of a lifetime of service that will be revered for generations.”
Here in the islands, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell sent his condolences and heartfelt aloha to the Bush family saying.
“His love for our country will not be forgotten,” Caldwell said.
“He was a member of the Greatest Generation that fought in World War II, enlisted in the Navy as an aviator on his 18th birthday after the attack on Pearl Harbor, and dedicated nearly his entire life to public service."
In 1991, Bush visited Hawaii and spoke at Kilo 8 Pier to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.
