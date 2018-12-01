Milton out of hospital, sends video message to supporters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news, UCF football fans: quarterback McKenzie Milton is out of the hospital and watching today’s ACC title game against Memphis from home with his family.
Milton’s mother, Teresa, released the latest update this morning with some more good news concerning his medical status moving forward.
As mentioned in his mother’s statement, Milton was able to send a video message to UCF fans, supporters and friends this morning expressing his gratitude for the outpour of support he has received this past week since his gruesome right leg injury that has sidelined him for the indefinite future.
Additionally, UCF will have two helmet decals honoring Milton and his home state of Hawaii on each player’s helmet.
UCF is currently ranked No. 8 in the country and is one of just four undefeated teams in the country going into this weekend’s slate of games.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.