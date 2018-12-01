Lihue woman in critical condition following Kaumualii Highway crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is in critical condition following a two-car crash that occurred on Kaumualii Highway in Lihue Friday night, according to the Kauai Police Department.
The collision happened at around 7 p.m., when a 35-year-old Lihue woman was northbound on Nawiliwili Road in a gold Chevy pickup truck.
According to a preliminary investigation by police, while attempting to make a right-hand turn onto Kaumualii Highway, the woman lost control of her vehicle and crossed both eastbound lanes of the highway, drove over the raised concrete median, and then struck a westbound Chrysler Pacifica van.
The Lihue woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was initially transported to Wilcox Hospital.
She was then medevaced to Queen’s Hospital where she remains in critical condition.
The occupants of the van did not report any major injuries and refused further treatment at the scene.
Kaumualii Highway was partially closed until about 11 p.m.
The investigation remains ongoing.
