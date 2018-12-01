Hawaii politicians remember former President George H.W. Bush as ‘honest, down-to-earth, straightforward’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former President George H.W. Bush is being remembered fondly Friday night as someone who treated everyone with courtesy and respect — no matter which side of the political spectrum they were on.
Former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann worked in the Bush administration, even though he was a Democrat.
“He is in the quintessential decent compassionate person that we’re going to miss,” Hannemann said. “He led by example, and I’ll always be grateful to him for giving me an opportunity to work in the White House.”
Hannemann also got to travel with the president.
“After every one of his trips that I accompanied him on, it was a standard practice of his to take a 3-by-5 [inch] card and write a personal note. It wasn’t just to the leaders that he met. It was everyone along the trip that helped him,” Hannemann said.
Meanwhile, Bush also campaigned in the islands for Hawaii Republican Pat Saiki and appointed her to head the Small Business Administration.
“Certainly as far as I’m concerned President George H.W. Bush was one of the greatest presidents I’ve ever known and certainly he was a personal friend as well,” Saiki said.
Saiki says she will remember Bush for his humbleness.
"President Bush was down-to-earth, very straightforward, never changed his mind and he moved ahead with what was best for this county. And I admired him for that,” Saiki said.
Bush was a member of the greatest generation who fought in WWII, and came to Hawaii in December of 1991 to mark the 50th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
And he had an effect on rising young GOP politicians in the islands.
Rep. Gene Ward (R-Hawaii Kai) said Bush told him, '"Power for the sake of power is not good, but power for the sake of doing good is what it’s all about.’ And what it told me as a young politician, that’s something to remember. Not power for the sake of power, but the power to do good.”
However, Bush didn’t have the same effect on Hawaii voters. Bush didn’t get Hawaii’s vote in the 1988 or 1992 elections. In both elections, Hawaii voters favored his democratic opponents in the popular vote and he didn’t receive a single electoral vote in Hawaii.
Bush is also remembered for being gracious when he left office after losing his bid for re-election in 1992.
Sam Slom, a former Republican state senator, said “I think it’s going to be a long time before we have a leader that can bring people together as he did, and to show that win or lose, our country first.”
