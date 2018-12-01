Hawaii County to remove security checkpoints in lower Puna

PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Months after lava eruptions began on the Big Island, the remaining road checkpoints into lower Puna are set to be removed next week Thursday.
Hawaii County says the checkpoints are at the intersection of Leilani Avenue and Highway 130 and on Highway 132 near Pohoiki Road.
The checkpoints were put in place to monitor access to areas affected by the lava flows and for public safety.
As the county closes the checkpoints next week, it will also open the new emergency route to Pohoiki over some parts of Highway 137.
Access to Leilani Estates is limited solely to residents through Dec. 29.
Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno told the Hawaii Tribune Herald back in October that the checkpoints cost around $13,000 per week.
