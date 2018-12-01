Akana resigns as St. Francis football head coach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kip Akana has resigned as head coach of the St. Francis School varsity football team.
Dr. Casey Asato, head of school at Saint Francis, made the announcement today.
In a phone interview, Akana cited spending time with his family and pursing other interests as the key factors in making this decision,
“After discussion with the A.D. and Dr. Casey Asato, I made the decision to resign. I just wanted to focus on other things and spend time with my family. It was in my best interest," Akana said. "I definitely enjoyed my time there with the football program and wish them the best in the future. Despite the challenges and ups and downs, we had a great run.”
Akana, who also was in charge of the football program at the intermediate level from 2012-2014, has been the varsity head coach for four years.
He guided Saint Francis to its first undefeated season this past fall before the school was forced to forfeit its season due to an ineligible player participating in a handful of games throughout the regular season.
Akana will remain the head coach of the school’s baseball team.
