Trending: Steph Curry shoes and large California cow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For today’s trending a 9-year-old girl wrote a complaint letter to Golden State Warrior Steph Curry about his shoe brand.
She says that she was upset that the Under Armour Curry 5′s basketball shoes didn’t come in girl sizes.
To her surprise Steph Curry actually responded to her letter and told her that the company is correcting the shoe sizes.
Also on today’s trending, a cow named “Cowboy” has earned the spotlight for his large size. The cow is more than 6 and a half feet tall and is three thousand pounds!
