‘A tough situation’: Milton’s father discusses injury, offers update on son

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton’s recovery from a gruesome right leg injury will take time, but he’s on the right track, according to his father, Mark.
“He’s doing well. He’s had a good last couple days,” said Milton on Hawaii News Now Sunrise. “It was previously reported that they were able to stabilize the blood flow in his leg, he’s getting good movement in his toes, so the nerve was damaged but it’s intact and showing some good progress. They closed up all his open wounds naturally without having to do anything special surgery wise, which was great.”
Milton recalled the play that ending his son’s season and knew when it happened that something was wrong.
“I knew when he got hit, it wasn’t good,” he said. “It was a tough situation. It’s just one of those things. The guy hit him, it was a direct shot on his knee ... it’s one of those things that could happen.”
Milton said that his son is set to check out of Tampa General tomorrow and return to Orlando. Milton confirmed that McKenzie will have to undergo future reconstructive surgery on his right knee when doctors say it’s the “appropriate time.”
But until then, McKenzie will continue being apart of the UCF football team and lead by example, calling into meeting on FaceTime calls as seen on social media.
There is timetable for Milton’s return.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.