Think you might be affected by the Marriott data breach? Here’s what you need to do

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Up to 500 million guests could be affected by a massive security breach of the Starwood guest reservation system, Marriott announced Friday.
For about 327 million guest, information stolen includes names, mailing addresses, phone numbers, passport numbers, and credit card information.
Starwood brands include: W Hotels, St. Regis, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, Westin Hotels & Resorts, Element Hotels, Aloft Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Tribute Portfolio, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, Four Points by Sheraton and Design Hotels. Starwood-branded timeshare properties are also included in the breach.
To help affected guests, Marriott has set up a call center to answer questions.
Affected guests should also receive an email if Marriott has stored it in their reservation database.
“We deeply regret this incident happened,” said Arne Sorenson, Marriott’s president and CEO, in a news release.
“We fell short of what our guests deserve and what we expect of ourselves. We are doing everything we can to support our guests, and using lessons learned to be better moving forward.”
Marriott is offering a one-year enrollment in WebWatcher, which monitors websites where personal information is shared and generated an alert.
To see a list of frequently asked questions distributed by Marriott, click here.
Affected customers are being urged to:
- Sign up for WebWatcher and monitor their accounts for any suspicious activity.
- Change your password to any potentially compromised accounts.
- Review your previous card account statements for any unusual activity.
