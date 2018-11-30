Sunrise Sports Report: Rainbow Wahine, Dallas Cowboys, Tua Tagovailoa, Lahainaluna, Max Holloway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Wahine head coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos had to fight back tears with every question she answered.
Hawaii had just lost a tight, five-set match to No. 25 Baylor. UH had a shot. They were up two sets to none. But Baylor won the last three, ending Hawaii's season.
The Dallas Cowboys snapped the Saints' 10-game win streak,13-10.
The Saints had been putting up absurd numbers,averaging a league-best 37 points a game.But the Cowboys held them to 176 total yards. And just like that, Dallas has won four straight, and is now on top of the NFC East.
Tua Tagovailoa was asked this week why no moment has been too big for him.
He said, "When you're comfortable doing anything, I don't think anything should overwhelm you. I just go out and do what I love doing."
Tomorrow he plays Georgia for the SEC championship in the same stadium where he mounted that epic comeback in the title game last year.
We told you about Lahainaluna winning their third-straight Division 2 title.
We've also learned that the big win was dedicated to a former Lunas' coach who's battling cancer.
Head Coach Garett Tihada texted Barry Kubo after the game and told him the championship matchup was for him.
Kubo coached at Lahainaluna in the 90s. Tihada's father was his coach when Kubo played for the Lunas in the 80s.
The 50-year-old Kubo, who spent more than 25 years as a Maui police officer, tells us he's now battling rare form of cancer that attacks the adrenal gland.
Lahainaluna overcame a 19-point halftime deficit to beat Kapaa on Saturday.
Max Holloway is in Canada for his fight next Saturday.
The Toronto Raptors posted a picture on social media of Holloway and team GM Bobby Webster with the caption “braddahs.”
Webster is an Iolani Grad.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.