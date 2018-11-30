Showers, possible thunderstorms as front arrives

A cold front will bring some wet weather and a slight chance of thunderstorms starting Thursday night into Saturday. The front is forecast to reach Kauai late Thursday night or early Friday and advance down the island chain into the weekend. There’s a pool of moisture ahead of the front that will combine with increasing instability, which could mean an isolated thunderstorm or two, mainly for Kauai and Oahu. The current (and rather loose) timetable calls for the wettest weather to begin overnight for Kauai, by Friday morning for Oahu, Molokai and Lanai, and Friday afternoon for Maui.