Opening ceremonies kick off holding period for 2018 ‘Eddie’ contest

WAIMEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - After two years, the Eddie is back on and opening ceremonies kicked off the 2018 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational Thursday afternoon.
The 28 surf contestants paddled into Waimea Bay to Hokule’a, marking the traditional start of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave invitational.
“It’s a special day. It’s a big day for Hawaiians. I like it,” said Walter Wood, a volunteer.
It’s been two years since the last event and anticipation on the beach was high.
“It’s super important. It’s super important that the Eddie goes back on," said Jerry Iwankiw, who lives on the Big Island. “We’re proud to be here.”
During Thursday’s ceremonies, many paid homage to the event’s namesake who saved hundreds as a lifeguard only to make the ultimate sacrifice in 1978 trying to save the crew of the Hokule’a.
Many came from as far away as the East Coast to attend the ceremony like Colin Miller, who is visiting Oahu from Virginia Beach, Virginia.
“I’m very excited. I’ve been surfing as a kid. We were in town on vacation and I saw the ceremony was today,” Miller said.
The contest window is between Saturday and Feb. 28, if the surf holds up.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.