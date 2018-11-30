Open House: Lihue

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - For this week’s open house, let’s check out Kauai and more specifically Lihue.
First up, here’s a condo on Rice street in the heart of town. It’s going for $280,000 and has two bedrooms and bathrooms. The complex also has a pool and recreation area.
On Pala street, there’s a 560 square foot house with two bedrooms and one bathroom. It has new interior paint and carpet and is going for $335,000.
There’s also a three bedroom home for sale on Paka drive. The house is on a big quarter-acre lot on a quiet loop with a beautiful view. It also sits across the street from a mini-park. This one is going for $475,000 dollars.
