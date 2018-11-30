Now on the menu at Kauai public school: Kalo (and the kids love it)

ELEELE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Elementary students got to taste something new in their school-served breakfast parfaits: poi.
Thanks to the Aina Pono Hawaii State Farm to School program, Eleele Elementary School on Kauai became the first DOE school to officially serve kalo or taro to its students on Thursday.
Students and faculty enjoyed the yummy breakfast parfait, which was made with poi and plain yogurt topped with pineapple chunks and granola.
Some local politicians including Lt. Gov. Doug Chin, Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho and Kauai Mayor-elect Derek Kawakami were there to mark the occasion and even helped serve the kalo dish to students.
Chin said it was very gratifying to see how much the Aina Pono Hawaii State Farm to School program “has revolutionized school meals.”
“So many students, farmers and state legislators have already praised the program for providing healthy meals made with locally produced ingredients,” Chin said.
Meanwhile, the school grows kalo right on its campus and some fifth grade students got in on the action and pounded poi with Chin’s help.
Since the program’s launch in 2015, Chin’s office has been working with public and private sectors to ensure the program’s success and growth.
The program, which seeks to connect Hawaii’s keiki to the aina through their food, incorporates locally grown items like kalo into the menu at DOE schools across the state.
