Powerful earthquake rocks Anchorage, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A large earthquake struck near the Anchorage region of Alaska on Friday morning, but the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.
The quake, measured at a preliminary magnitude of 6.7, happened around 7:30 a.m. Hawaii time.
As of 8 a.m., the USGS said the magnitude stands at 7.0.
Though there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii, officials in Alaska have issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas of Cook Inlet and southern Kenai Peninsula.
It’s not known if any injuries, but there were several reports from Alaska of strong shaking, lamp posts and trees swaying, cracks in buildings, and items falling from shelves.
The Associated Press also reported people running out of buildings.
