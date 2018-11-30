In a new low, scammers are posing as utility workers to target churches

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a new low, scammers are posing as electric utility employees to target churches.
The ploy: Scammers tell church officials that their electricity will be shut off unless they pay up.
“Someone called and said that they were on their way to turn off our electricity since we hadn’t paid since August – it was almost a $1,000,” said Amy Wake, a senior pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Pearl City, in a news release.
“They said that we had to go down to (a drug store) and get a money pack. That’s what alerted us that this was a problem. We said, ‘Is this a scam?’”
In the last two days alone, at least five churches have been targeted, Hawaiian Electric said.
Scammers are also ramping up calls to residents, officials said.
Hawaiian Electric offered these tips to consumers:
- If the caller says your utility account is delinquent and threatens to shut off service immediately unless payment is made, it’s a scam.
- If someone calls from a utility demanding immediate payment over the phone, via money transfer, prepaid debit cards or by Bitcoin, it’s a scam.
- If the caller asks to meet the customer in person to pick up a payment, it’s a scam.
