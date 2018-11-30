Local coffee company wins 3 medals, international acclaim at Paris competition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congratulations are in order for a local, family-owned coffee company that brought home three medals from a prestigious coffee competition in Paris.
Buddha’s Sanctuary of Holualoa owns five farm single estate high mountain brands and recently earned top honors at the prestigious International Cupping Competition, which was hosted by the Agency for the Valorization of Agricultural Products.
According to Buddha’s Sanctuary owner Christine Coleman, there are more than 1,000 coffee farmers and more than 300 labels in the Kona District, yet her family’s burgeoning success has made them notable locally and abroad.
“Over the last 16 years, our family has achieved the highest award-winning coffees statewide so we decided to enter internationally," Coleman said.
Buddha’s Sanctuary beat out more than 110 other competitors from 25 countries around the globe to bring home a gold medal for its Imagine 100% Kona Coffee and two silver medals for its Kona Gold and Buddha’s Cup flavors.
Coleman says her winning coffee beans received a Blu Room infusion treatment prior to roasting.
Coffee beans were placed in a Blu Room, which features UV-B light, music and a unique octagon-shaped room and is believed to promote optimal healing and relaxation.
“At a young age I learned the importance of the aina with attention to detail in each and every step of the process," she said. “The Blu Room UV-B process is the latest in future technologies for all coffee lovers to enjoy now.”
Apparently, the judges agreed. Though Coleman says she’s seen other producers infuse their coffee with marijuana or wine, her company’s special infusion process remains unique.
“Our three medal-winning coffees are the first UV-B infused coffees in the world,” she said.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.