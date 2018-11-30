Kealohas civil lawsuit against city ethics commission, employees dismissed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A civil lawsuit that has dragged on for three years, was finally dismissed this week. In 2015, then Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine, a deputy prosecutor at the time, filed the first civil lawsuit against the Honolulu Ethics Commission, the director -- Chuck Totto, and the investigator -- Letha Decaires for defamation and abuse of power.
Totto’s attorney says he and Decaires were uncovering some of the same alleged wrongdoings the Kealohas were later charged with at the federal level.
“The lawsuit sought to simply deny the truth and then blame good public servants," Joachim Cox said the suit, had already cost taxpayers more than a half a million dollars and urged them months ago to drop it.
The Kealohas had repeatedly delayed depositions, questioning under oath, for the lawsuit that they initiated and Cox said that was frustrating and costly.
“This lawsuit involved over a thousand pages of exhibits. There’s an enormous expense and realistically, an enormous waste brought on by the Kealohas to the taxpayers.”
Chuck Totto and Letha Decaires left the ethics commission under pressure.
The Kealohas face two, separate federal trials next year. The charges against them include conspiracy to obstruct justice, identity theft, fraud, and many more.
If they are found not guilty, they can refile the civil suit.
