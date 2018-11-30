Kealohas civil lawsuit against city ethics commission, employees dismissed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A civil lawsuit that has dragged on for three years, was finally dismissed this week. In 2015, then Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine, a deputy prosecutor at the time, filed the first civil lawsuit against the Honolulu Ethics Commission, the director -- Chuck Totto, and the investigator -- Letha Decaires for defamation and abuse of power.