Invasion of the noisy coqui frog could be expanding to Kauai

KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The tiny but noisy coqui frog has been found on the Garden Isle.
According to a report by the The Garden Island newspaper, six frogs were captured in the Kapahi area since September. The most recent frog was found November 23.
The paper reports that in total, eight have been capture so far in 2018 on the island’s east side.
Coqui frogs are an invasive species to Hawaii. On Hawaii Island, they have infiltrated neighborhoods and forests, making their presence heard once night falls. The noisy frogs are about the size of a quarter.
The state and the Kauai Invasive Species Committee is asking the community to report any frogs found to ensure the population does not increase.
Anyone who hears or sees a coqui frog should report it to 643-PEST or 821-1490.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.