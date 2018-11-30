Ige to be sworn for second term next week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After winning his re-election bid earlier this month, Governor David Ige is set to be sworn in for his second term next week at the rotunda in the state Capitol.
The inauguration ceremony will be held on Monday Dec. 3 and will begin with a musical prelude at 10:30 a.m., followed by a processional at 11:30 a.m.
The official swearing-in will take place at noon.
Josh Green, the lieutenant governor-elect, will be sworn in at the ceremony as well.
Ige won the bid for re-election after a tough primary election challenge from U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa.
He went on to win easily in the general election against Republican state Rep. Andria Tupola.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.