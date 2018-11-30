Hometown Hero: When his community was burning, this Maui officer ran toward the flames

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From serving less fortunate children in India to helping students at King Kekaulike High School, Maui Police Officer Marvin Tevaga’s selfless actions seemingly have no bounds.
Now, Tevaga is being honored for his heroism in the town he grew up in.
Kauaula Valley is “ground zero” for the wildfires that ripped through West Maui in August.
And Tevaga didn’t think twice when he saw the valley on fire that night and he knew dozens of residents needed help.
"The fire had come down so fast, no one had a chance. We couldn't even do headcount at that time. We were asking, ‘Is everybody out, is everybody out?!’ They were like, ‘I think so, I think so,’” Tevaga said.
“And in your mind, you’re like, I think so? That’s not good enough for us. So, we ran back in.”
Tevaga described that night as “the worst feeling ever.”
“I just member myself and (Officer) Joaquin were like, tonight’s the night. If we’re gonna die, tonight’s the night. But we were like, we gotta do what we gotta do."
Nearly two dozen homes were lost, but countless lives were saved.
Tevaga said it was a collective effort.
“There were firemen from the mainland, they would pull up and they would say, ‘What can we can do?’ And I would just tell them, ‘I don’t know. The fire truck is right there.’ And they went.
"They were pulling hoses off, they were helping. It was great. Just to see that and I felt like the first responder family, we answer the calling. All of us. Even from the mainland. It was awesome,” he said.
But aside from Lahaina’s “Hometown Hero,” Tevaga is also a hero to many students at King Kekaulike High School in the town of Pukalani, where he is school resource officer, providing both security and counseling to students.
This year, he was awarded “National School Resource Officer of the Year” by The National Association of School Resource Officers.
"When I grew up, I remember my parents saying, ‘Oh, you no like wear your seatbelt? I going tell the police man.’ Or we go in the restaurant and, ‘Oh, you no like listen? The officer going take you.’ Now I hear that, I cringe because that’s not what we want to do. We want to build a relationship where kids can come up and talk to us and any time of the day,” said Tevaga.
“His students call at two or three, ‘I’m scared. Can you help me?’ And he’s just right there. And that’s stuff you don’t need to do,” said Tevaga’s wife, U’ilani. “It’s not a cop thing, that’s just the person that he is.”
And Tevaga is not just Maui's "Hometown Hero" either, he’s also a hero to many children in India. Earlier this year, he and his wife delivered more than 100 pairs of shoes to an orphanage on the boarder of Nepal.
“I just try to continue on the grace and the aloha that was given to me. Growing up, I didn’t make a lot of good choices. So, there’s a lot of heroes in my life that helped me make the right choices. So, if I’m a hero, that’s because they are the heroes.”
