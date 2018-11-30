Hometown Hero: When his community was burning, this Maui officer ran toward the flames

"When I grew up, I remember my parents saying, ‘Oh, you no like wear your seatbelt? I going tell the police man.’ Or we go in the restaurant and, ‘Oh, you no like listen? The officer going take you.’ Now I hear that, I cringe because that’s not what we want to do. We want to build a relationship where kids can come up and talk to us and any time of the day,” said Tevaga.