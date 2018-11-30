Massive fire rips through Waipio home, injuring 2

WAIPIO, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A massive fire ripped through a home in Waipio on Friday morning, injuring two people, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
Ten units with 35 firefighters responded at around 6 a.m. to the two-alarm blaze on Lumi Street.
The fire was under control by 6:30 a.m.
HFD officials said a male and female were injured.
Traffic cameras showed flames visible from Kamehameha Highway.
Authorities have blocked off Lumi Street as HFD remains on scene.
