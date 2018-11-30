HFD honors good Samaritans, including keiki, whose actions saved others

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department presented dozens of honors Thursday to good Samaritans whose actions turned them into heroes.
Members of the Waianae community were honored for helping support weary firefighters battling the brush fires that threatened the west side.
Meanwhile, the youngest honorees at the ceremony were 11-years-old and 7-years-old.
Kapono Kolo was swimming in an apartment pool, when he spotted a 4-year-old girl at the bottom of the pool. The 11-year-old helped save the little girl by bringing her to the side of the pool, where bystanders helped to revive her and she was able to breathe on her own.
And seven-year-old Adrian Guan alerted his family to a fire in their home and his “bravery and quick thinking proved that anyone at any age has the power to make a difference in fire safety,” said the announcer.
Guan also helped his family communicate with firefighters as his mother had trouble conversing in English.
In all, 35 certificates of commendation were awarded.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.