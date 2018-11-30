Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kaikuaʻana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Our Hawaiian word of the day is “Kaikuaʻana.”
The word Kaikuaʻana is a reference to an older sibling or cousin of the same gender. For example a boy with an older brother would refer to him as kaikuaʻana, and the same for girls; the elder sister of a girl is her kaikuaʻana.
Used in a sentence “Na ke Kaikuaʻana e mālama i na pokiʻi.” This is translated as “the older sibling will take care of the younger siblings”.
The Kaikuaʻana or Kuaʻana would often be tasked with the care of the younger siblings by helping to feed and clean them.
Kuaʻana is also a symbolic term for the elders of a group who help to lead and guide their younger kaikaina.
