Hawaii falls to Baylor in five-set thriller, 3-2; eliminated from NCAA Tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team had their chances against Baylor, but let a two-set lead slip away to the Bears in a five-set loss (23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 26-24, 16-14) and are now eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.
The loss ends Hawaii's 2018 campaign.
Tita Akiu tallied 34 digs in the loss while Norene Iosia recorded a triple-double, racking up 11 kills, 14 assists and 10 digs. McKenna Granato also recorded 11 kills of her own but hit just .018 from the floor.
As a team, the ‘Bows offense was nearly non-existent with a 0.63 hitting percentage compared to Baylor’s .152 clip.
Skyler Williams came off the bench to contribute four kills and a team-high seven blocks, but even her efforts couldn’t help the Wahine pull off the upset.
After going down 0-2 to start the third, Baylor came out with a fury and stole the third frame 25-14, thanks to an offensive explosion from Shelly Fanning (18 kills), Yossiana Pressley (17 kills) and Aniah Philo (14 kills).
Fanning also showed out on the defensive end, shutting down Hawaii at the net with 10 blocks.
The ‘Bows could’ve won the match in the fourth but too many self-inflicted errors allowed the Bears t5o sneak back into the match.
In the fifth and final set, Hawaii had aloha ball to put the game to bed but Baylor would not go down without a fight and scored three consecutive points to close out the comeback victory.
With the win, Baylor will advance to take on the winner of Oregon vs. New Mexico State in the second round.
