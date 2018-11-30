Hawaii Bowl is now the ‘SoFi Hawaii Bowl’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Bowl will now be known as the SoFi Hawaii Bowl this December.
SoFi has been named the new title sponsor of the game, according to a press release.
“On behalf of our executive committee and football fans across the islands, I’m pleased to welcome SoFi as our new title sponsor,” said Daryl Garvin, executive director of the bowl. “There is no place like Hawaii during the holidays and SoFi will quickly become a part of our holiday traditions in the islands and across the country with the ESPN telecast of the SoFi Hawaii Bowl.”
The 17th edition of the bowl game will feature the Rainbow Warrior vs. Louisiana Tech on Saturday, December 22nd with kickoff commencing at 5:30 p.m. HT (10:30 p.m. ET) at Aloha Stadium.
Tickets are on sale for the 2018 SoFi Hawaii Bowl. Visit www.TheHawaiiBowl.com for more information.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.