Forecast: Wet weather for Aloha Friday as front arrives

A cold front will bring some wet weather and a slight chance of thunderstorms starting Thursday night into Saturday. The front is forecast to reach Kauai late Thursday night or early Friday and advance down the island chain into the weekend. There’s a pool of moisture ahead of the front that will combine with increasing instability, which could mean an isolated thunderstorm or two, mainly for Kauai and Oahu. The current (and rather loose) timetable calls for the wettest weather to begin overnight for Kauai, by Friday morning for Oahu, Molokai and Lanai, and Friday afternoon for Maui.
The front is forecast to stall and dissipate near the Big Island through Sunday, so weather may remain a bit wet there into the weekend. The smaller islands will have a gradual drying trend. Light to moderate northerly winds behind the front will quickly transition into northeasterly trade winds and more normal weather conditions as soon as Sunday.
Surf will be small Friday with a northwest swell rising late in the day to about 3 to 5 feet. Surf will build to near advisory levels Saturday. Another warning-level swell is possible Tuesday. If you’re heading into the water on south and west shores of Oahu, look for box jellyfish warning signs or check with lifeguards as we start the monthly influx. No marine warnings are currently posted.
