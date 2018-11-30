The dessert shop known for dishing out shave ice with aloha is grappling with a string of thefts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha at Ala Moana Center is known for its natural shave ice and aloha spirit that warms your heart.
Now, they’re grappling with a string of thefts — three so far this month.
“It was really hard to believe that someone was that desperate, that hard up to do something like that,” said co-founder Clay Chang.
The third break-in at the dessert shop happened on Tuesday around 12:15 a.m.
The crook was caught on security video before he turned the camera lens away.
Clay’s nephew and co-founder, Bronson Chang, said a man apparently jumped onto the ledge next to shop, went behind the store, broke into a jalousie window, went around the shop and stole a safe with $2,000 inside.
"It's a little bit disheartening. Obviously, what we are trying to put out into the world is more pure aloha and unfortunately, this goes against that," said Bronson Chang.
The two previous incidents were also caught on camera. Thieves got away with a life-sized Uncle Clay cutout and an employee’s purse.
Uncle Clay’s, which is on the second floor next next to Macy’s, is now beefing up security.
“We are working with mall management as well to really make sure that we are covering all of our bases. We are going to upgrade our security alarm system,” Bronson Chang said.
Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha also has an offer for the thieves who made off with the money and goods.
"If that person, that perpetrator comes back with what they took from us, no questions asked. We gladly accept it back," said Clay Chang.
