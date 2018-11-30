Cold front moving through the state with shifting winds and increasing showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front approaching Kauai from the northwest will produce southerly winds and isolated to scattered. Numerous showers will affect Kauai and Oahu Friday morning with the cold front weakening as it moves into Maui County on Saturday morning. Elevated showers activity will linger over Maui, and Hawaii County into Sunday morning. A brief period of northerly winds with drier and cooler air will move into the western half of the state on Sunday after the front passes. Moderate to breezy trade winds return for much of the week with enhanced windward and mountain showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.
the old NW swell continues to fade. A new northwest swell is slated to reach our north and west shores Friday afternoon and peak Friday night. It appears big enough to warrant a High Surf Advisory for the north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau. We will be monitoring this swell closely. Two or three more small to moderate northwest swells are expected through Monday night.
Latest model guidance is showing a developing low with hurricane force winds east of Hokkaido, Japan, The system will generate a large swell that will affect the north and west facing shores of the main Hawaiian Islands between Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. So far, Wave Watch has a max 13 foot swell at 18 to 20 seconds for the islands. If this forecast pans out, High Surf Warning is likely for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands.
