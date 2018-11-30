Cold front moving through the state with shifting winds and increasing showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front approaching Kauai from the northwest will produce southerly winds and isolated to scattered. Numerous showers will affect Kauai and Oahu Friday morning with the cold front weakening as it moves into Maui County on Saturday morning. Elevated showers activity will linger over Maui, and Hawaii County into Sunday morning. A brief period of northerly winds with drier and cooler air will move into the western half of the state on Sunday after the front passes. Moderate to breezy trade winds return for much of the week with enhanced windward and mountain showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.