Attorney’s plea caused by Trump’s dream of a Moscow tower

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 1996, file photo, American real estate mogul Donald Trump, left, visits a reception, as he checks out sites in Moscow, Russia, for luxury residential towers. Trump’s decades-long dream of building a luxury tower in the heart of Moscow flared and fizzled several times over the years, most recently when his presidential campaign was gaining momentum. That latest plan led his former lawyer Michael Cohen to plead guilty to a charge of lying to congressional investigators about key details in the negotiations, most notably that those talks stretched far deeper into the 2016 campaign than previously thought. (AP Photo/Igor Tabakov, File) (AP)