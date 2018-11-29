Weinstein's lawyers urge dismissal of sexual assault case

November 29, 2018 at 1:13 PM HST - Updated November 29 at 1:13 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says his sexual assault case has devolved into a mess of lying witnesses and hidden evidence and should be thrown out.

In a court filing Thursday, lawyer Benjamin Brafman said defense investigators had turned up evidence raising doubts about Weinstein's accusers.

He says the defense spoke to a friend of one accuser who said the alleged victim and Weinstein had been "hooking up" consensually for a long time.

Brafman says the friend felt pressured to corroborate the woman's rape allegation but "declined to make up a story."

Weinstein's side also believes that police set up a phone call between the film producer and one of his accusers shortly before his arrest, but that it failed to produce incriminating evidence.

The Manhattan prosecutor's office didn't immediately respond.