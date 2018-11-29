Wanted Wednesday: Man tied to moped theft, prior convictions violates probation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for Justin Ancheta in this week’s Wanted Wednesday.
The 30-year-old is wanted by police for a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for recently failing to comply with terms and conditions of probation.
According to police, in August 2015, Ancheta was identified as the driver of a stolen moped. The moped was discovered in the Ala Moana area when an officer noticed a traffic violation. He was later arrested for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle.
Ancheta also has 11 undisclosed prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waialua area.
Police describe him as 5-feet-4-inches tall, 141 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone who may know of Ancheta’s whereabouts is asked to contact Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Or click here to submit a web tip.
