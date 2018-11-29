Wanted Wednesday: Man tied to moped theft, prior convictions violates probation

This week's Wanted Wednesday features Justin Ancheta. (Honolulu CrimeStoppers)
By Dillon Ancheta | November 28, 2018 at 3:06 PM HST - Updated November 28 at 3:06 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for Justin Ancheta in this week’s Wanted Wednesday.

The 30-year-old is wanted by police for a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for recently failing to comply with terms and conditions of probation.

According to police, in August 2015, Ancheta was identified as the driver of a stolen moped. The moped was discovered in the Ala Moana area when an officer noticed a traffic violation. He was later arrested for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle.

Ancheta also has 11 undisclosed prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waialua area.

Police describe him as 5-feet-4-inches tall, 141 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who may know of Ancheta’s whereabouts is asked to contact Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Or click here to submit a web tip.

