Visitor spending declines for first time in 3 years

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Visitor spending was down slightly last month compared to a year ago, the first decline the islands have seen since May 2015.
All told in October, visitors spent $1.31 billion in the islands. That’s down .7 percent from October 2017.
The reasons for the drop aren’t exactly clear, but industry officials don’t believe it was linked to the hotel workers strike that disrupted Waikiki through the month.
More likely: Hawaii got a mix of visitors who were simply less likely to spend as much per day.
Indeed, Oahu saw a big increase in visitors from the mainland last month — thanks in large part to the American Dental Association conference in Waikiki — but a decline in visitors from Japan, China and Korea.
Jennifer Chun, director of tourism research at the Hawaii Tourism Authority, said the drop in visitor arrivals from Japan could be due to a string of natural disasters the country is still recovering from.
She also said that hotel occupancy was very high in October, which means some visitors might simply have been unable to find an available room at the right price point.
Meanwhile, visitor arrivals from China declined in October by 35 percent (to 7,847), in large part due to fewer available airline seats as routes were cut or temporarily suspended. Hawaii also saw a decline in visitor arrivals from Korea. Visitor arrivals from the country were down 31 percent in October (to 17,793).
Chun said the authority is monitoring the figures to determine if there’s a trend that might be cause for concern.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.