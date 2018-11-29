Ursua Selected All-Mountain West; Padello Picked To Second Team

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawai‘i junior slot receiver John Ursua was named to the All-Mountain West first team as selected by a panel of media and head coaches. He was the only Warrior selected to the conference first team.
Just a few days removed from winning the team’s most inspirational player award, the best season of former Mililani Trojans defensive lineman Kaimana Padello’s life continued, as he was picked to the All-Mountain West second team.
Padello leads the Warriors in sacks (7.5) and tackles-for-loss (11.5). The Junior also recorded 22 tackles with one forced fumble.
Five other Warriors received honorable mention – senior defensive lineman Zeno Choi, junior cornerback Rojesterman Farris II, sophomore quarterback Cole McDonald, senior linebacker Jahlani Tavai, and freshman offensive lineman Solo Vaipulu.
Tavai was the teams only repeat honoree this season, as he was selected to the first team in 2016 an second team in 2017. The standout linebacker missed the final four games of the season due to a shoulder injury but won the team’s defensive MVP a second consecutive season.
Ursua was consistent all year long. He was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award and a mid-season second-team All-American by the Associated Press and USA Today. Ursua currently leads the country in receiving touchdowns (16) and ranks fifth nationally in receiving yards (1,343). He was also named the team’s MVP at this past weekend’s Na Koa banquet.
McDonald, the team’s offensive MVP threw for 3,790 yards and 35 touchdowns on the year and ranks among the nation’s Top 10 in six categories. Choi, a senior from Honolulu and former Kaiser Cougar, recorded has 34 tackles on the year, including 5.0 for loss and two sacks.
Farris, a junior from Coral Springs, Fla., ranks fourth in the MW in passes defended (0.92/game) while Vaipulu, a freshman from Riverside, Calif., is one of four true freshman nationally to start every game of the season.
The Rainbow Warriors concluded the regular season with an 8-5 mark they will play Louisiana Tech in the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 22
