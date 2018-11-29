Renovations to the Mauna Kea Visitor Station leads to brief end to nighttime stargazing

MAUNA KEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nighttime stargazing at the Mauna Kea Visitor Information Station will soon be suspended for a few months.
The station will be scaling back its hours starting Dec. 9.
An improvement project will be starting at the site which includes plans for a new parking lot and a greenhouse for propagating native plants. An existing structure, known as the Upper Longhouse, will be removed.
The work is expected to take about six months.
During that time, the station will close daily at 5 p.m., instead of the current 10 p.m.
“VIS will continue to work with 'Imiloa Astronomy Center, County of Hawaiʻi and other partners to bring both live and remote stargazing opportunities to other locations on the island,” the station said in an update.
