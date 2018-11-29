Parents and terminally ill babies have just a few precious moments together. A photographer is needed to capture them

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Photographs from the last minutes of Kupono Ching’s short life mean everything to his parents, Jonathan and Joanne.
“He was born on Nov. 2, 2012. He had a condition where he couldn’t breathe on his own,” Joanne Ching said.
Before Kupono died, the Chings allowed a photographer to take tasteful black and white portraits of their son that now hang throughout their home.
“When you look back at those pictures, you can see every moment captured — the memories, the emotions,” Joanne Ching said.
Professional photographer Karl Hedberg took those photos of Kupono and his parents in the hospital.
For six years, Hedberg volunteered his time and talent as the Oahu photographer for a nationwide non-profit called Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep.
The organization specializes in photographing terminally ill babies and those who are stillborn. Hedberg photographed 147 families who were faced with the imminent death of their infant.
"We capture the fingers, the hands, the feet," he said.
Grieving parents who hear about the organization request a photographer. The session and the portraits are free.
"You capture all the images," Hedberg said. "As you leave you find a lightness, a smile, a thank you for coming, and that makes it."
Hedberg retired four months ago and no photographer on Oahu has taken over.
But requests haven't ceased.
“We need anyone who is skilled with a camera,” said Teresa Robertson, of Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep.
She’s in Honolulu to recruit photographers who can donate some of their time to assist grieving families.
"Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep really focuses on those children that have not been able to leave the hospital, and have had no opportunity outside of us to have professional portraits taken," she said.
Robertson will conduct an information session for prospective volunteer photographers Thursday at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children. It starts at 3 p.m. in conference room 6 of the Diamond Head tower.
Hedberg hopes many photographers attend and sign up.
"Listen to your heart. Step up. We need you," he said.
Ching said the portraits of her late son are priceless treasures.
“They’re sad but they’re really beautiful,” she said.
