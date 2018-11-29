New hotel workers contract could have ripple effects on other properties

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in weeks, Waikiki was quiet Wednesday morning.
There were no striking hotel workers chanting, beating drums or marching the sidewalks now that the 51-day strike is over.
The 2700 employees of five, Kyo-ya owned, Marriott run properties, ratified a new contract that increases wages by about $6 more an hour in pay and benefits by 2021. And it’s retroactive to July, when the previous contract expired. The union said that matched the high cost of living.
“What will happen is other hotels will have to follow suit with at least trying to equalize the pay scale," said University of Hawaii Associate Professor Jerry Agrusa of the School of Travel Industry Management.
Eric Gill, secretary-treasurer of the Local 5 union, said in a press conference that this was just the start and expects a domino effect as more union worker contracts expire.
Agrusa worries that some resorts might bump up room rates and hopes visitors won’t redirect because of that.
Agrusa says Hawaii hotels are capitalizing right now as tourists are staying away from Europe because of recent terror attacks and avoiding other beach destinations because of devastating natural disasters.
The noisy, but effective, strike did leave a lasting impression on some tourists who used social media to complain and said they would not return as a result.
“I didn’t think that it was right that they were so aggressive with all the noise they made early in the morning,” says Paul Morocco, visiting from Canada for his niece’s wedding. His cousin also found the picketing to be disruptive.
Kristynn Herrold, who works in Waikiki, understands the need for workers to take a stand, but says tourists did express frustration.
“This was the vacation of the lifetime, they finally saved enough and they come here to banging of drums and that’s unfortunate,” Herrold said as she walked past the Moana Surfrider Hotel.
