Mysterious ripple detected — but not exactly felt — around the world

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Strange seismic waves rippled around the globe on Nov. 11 — but nobody, including experts here in Hawaii, can quite figure out why.
It started off about 15 miles off the shores of Mayotte, a small French island between Africa and the northern tip of Madagascar, according to this article by National Geographic.
The soft rumbling, mostly undetectable to the human senses, moved across the globe. It was detected in places like Zambia, Kenya, and Ethiopia. It then crossed the Atlantic to Chile in South America.
The ripples were even detected in Canada and of course, Hawaii, which is some 11,000 miles away from its origins.
NatGeo said the waves were not short-lived. They lasted for about 20 minutes at each detection location.
Gerard Fryer at the University of Hawaii’s Institute of Geophysics and Planetology says the seismic frequency doesn’t match that of an earthquake or even magma moving underground. He believes its possibly something more esoteric.
He’s tempted to call it mother nature’s “heavy breathing” and it could have just been natural movement.
Still no official word on what caused it. We’ll be sure to let you know if anyone figures it out.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.