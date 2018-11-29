A local middle school played a role in the lighting of the National Christmas Tree

WASHINGTON D.C. (HawaiiNewsNow) - The annual lightning of the National Christmas Tree took place in Washington D.C. Wednesday.
Surrounding the main tree are 56 smaller trees – one with a tie to the islands.
Students from Stevenson Middle School were selected to create ornaments for the Hawaii tree. Stevenson is among 55 other other schools from across the nation and U.S. territories selected to make ornaments to send to D.C.
The ornaments created by the Hawaii students showcase hand-painted artwork and scenes from Hawaii. One is an intricate portrait of an island bird.
They were selected by the U.S. Department of Education and the National Park Service.
This is an annual tradition. Last year, students from Kamehameha Schools Kapalama elementary campus represented the islands with their ornaments.
