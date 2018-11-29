Local Connection: The Mayor vs. The City Council

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Councilman Ikaika Anderson used some pretty crass language after losing a vote over homeless enforcement in his district.
Despite the profanity, much of the commentary on social media was pretty supportive, suggesting that the general public is equally fed up with the politics at Honolulu Hale.
For months, the Mayor and the council majority have been engaged in running duals over homelessness and rail. The tactics have included multiple complex proposals and votes, press conferences and speeches which seemed designed more to score political points than to make real progress.
That was probably to be expected during an election year when control of the council was at stake.
Well, the election is over. It’s time to put aside the bitterness and political agendas and get to work on so much unfinished business that has piled up because of the dysfunction.
Not just rail and homelessness, but illegal vacation rentals, backlogged building permits, and affordable housing.
Our city leaders may not like each other, but who cares?
They must find a way to work together for the good of everyone else who calls Honolulu home.
