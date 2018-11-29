LA Clippers to return to Hawaii in 2019, aim for exhibition against Houston Rockets

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Tourism Authority officials said Wednesday that the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to make a return to Honolulu for training camp in 2019.
The announcement was made the announcement during an HTA Marketing Standing Committee meeting.
The team’s return will mark the second year in a row that the Western Conference-leading Clippers will spend at least a portion of their preseason on Oahu. The Clippers hosted the Sydney Kings back in September in a preseason game as they prepared for the 2018-2019 NBA regular season.
An opponent for next year’s exhibition game was not officially announced, but the HTA says that the team is eyeing the Houston Rockets and Shanghai Sharks as potential match-ups. A spokesperson for the agency said that a contract between the teams was still being finalized.
No official dates were announced for either preseason game.
