How to curb emissions of earth-warming carbon? State commission wants to tax it

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Climate Commission is urging legislators to consider a carbon tax to help Hawaii in its efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
“The commission believes that putting a price on carbon is the most effective single action that will achieve Hawaii’s ambitious and necessary emissions reductions goals,” the group said, in a statement issued Wednesday.
A carbon tax would levy a fee on the production, distribution or use of fossil fuels.
How a carbon tax would work in Hawaii isn’t clear.
But the commission said it should be equitable and “adequate to change behavior.”
