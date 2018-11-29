High levels of bacteria detected at Lanikai Beach

KAILUA, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you were planning to head to Lanikai Beach on Thursday, you might want to change your plans.
The state Department of Health says it detected high levels of enterococci.
The bacteria can cause swimmers to get sick.
Levels of 238 enterococci per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring.
The normal amount is 130 per 100 mL.
Health complications can include nausea, vomiting, stomachache, diarrhea, headache or fever. Ear, eye, nose and throat infections may also occur.
Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are most at-risk to develop symptoms.
